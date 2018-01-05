Latest update January 5th, 2018 12:56 AM

Auctioned: Injured calf at centre of storm sold for $32,000

At the calf auction yesterday

For four months, it stood in the rains and battled the sun in the compound of the Number 51 Police Station, Corentyne, Berbice.

The situation angered a number of Berbicians who not only took to the letter pages and social media to vent their frustration but wrote to the police authorities and to the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Yesterday, the calf at the centre of a tug-of-war with police was sold for $32,000 at a public auction.

Authorities had ordered the calf be auctioned last month.

It was involved in an accident on the Corentyne Public Road, in September. Following a complaint by a vehicle owner, the police impounded the animal. It had suffered a broken leg.

The file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and even ended up at the offices of the Ministry of Public Security.

At the auction yesterday in the compound of the Number 51 Police Station, the bidding started at $1,000 and ended up at $32,000.

A resident, Gladwyn Abdulla, out-bid everyone and the calf was sold to him.

The condition of the animal had raised concerns about the health of animals in police custody.

The Ministry of Public Security has powers to impound stray animals.

A number of residents, including the Prime Minister’s representative in Berbice, Gobin Harbhajan, were feeding the animal daily.

A farmer in the area even offered to buy the animal but the police had declined the offer.

In recent weeks, there were reports of animals dying in police custody.

