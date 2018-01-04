Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teacher Upgrading Programme to return to Region Eight

Jan 04, 2018 News 0

The Teacher Upgrading Programme that is offered by the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) is returning to Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), after a number of years.

Initially, the programme was offered through a special project, but it was suspended because of a number of issues and challenges, which included monitoring and evaluating what obtained in the region to ensure the quality was similar to what was being delivered at the College’s main campus at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

However, the programme will now be re-launched in Paramakatoi in the first quarter of this year with renewed vigour to ensure that there is no disparity in the standard of education offered and accessed on the coast and in the hinterland communities.

Currently, there are 68 students from North Pakaraima who are teaching, but are untrained. With the re-introduction of the programme, the CPCE will provide those teachers with the necessary upgrading skills. This programme lasts for two years, after which they can enrol in the Trained Teacher’s Certificate Programme.

Meanwhile, to further improve the level of teaching offered by the CPCE in the remote communities, a Course Delivery workshop was recently completed. During that exercise 36 tutors and co-ordinators from communities across Guyana visited the Turkeyen campus where they received special training.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars in touching distance of a fourth successive title

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars in touching distance...

Jan 04, 2018

Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today By Sean Devers Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth...
Read More
Hapless Windies end tour with crushing loss

Hapless Windies end tour with crushing loss

Jan 04, 2018

Impressive Wozniacki continues march in Auckland

Impressive Wozniacki continues march in Auckland

Jan 04, 2018

Guyana’s Cricket Review (Part 2)….Guyana U-19s take ‘Double’, U-19 Girls win T20 Title

Guyana’s Cricket Review (Part 2)….Guyana...

Jan 04, 2018

Year of consolidation and new heights for Powerlifting

Year of consolidation and new heights for...

Jan 04, 2018

Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers are Tabatinga FC Year End champs

Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers are Tabatinga FC...

Jan 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Promotions

      A New Year’s promotion is a nice reward for someone’s hard work and commitment. It represents an upward step... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]