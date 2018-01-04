Smuggling of Johnny Walker whisky… SWAT team boss changes tune

Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
– File to be sent for legal advice today
Guyana Police Force investigators have wrapped up their investigation involving one of their fellow officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Motie Dookie, who has been fingered in the smuggling of 30 cases of Johnny Walker whiskey on December 31, last.
Kaieteur News has been informed that the file will be sent for legal advice today by ranks from the Criminal Investigation Unit (CID) at Eve Leary, as Dookie remains in custody.
Dookie was reportedly travelling in a mini bus with its driver when the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock at Whim, Corentyne. Dookie reportedly told ranks that he only had one case of alcohol which he was taking to a party. However, when the mini bus was searched, 30 cases of the smuggled alcohol were found.
During interrogation, Dookie reportedly changed his story. He told the investigators that he had only begged a drop from the mini bus driver when he was nabbed and subsequently linked to the Johnny Walker. Dookie claimed that he never admitted ownership of the whiskey at the roadblock and that he was being framed.
The driver of that vehicle has since admitted to the cops that the alcohol belongs to him. The investigation is ongoing.
Jan 04, 2018Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today By Sean Devers Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth...
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France How do I prioritize... more
A New Year’s promotion is a nice reward for someone’s hard work and commitment. It represents an upward step... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]