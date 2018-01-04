Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Smuggling of Johnny Walker whisky… SWAT team boss changes tune

Jan 04, 2018 News 0

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Motie Dookie

– File to be sent for legal advice today

Guyana Police Force investigators have wrapped up their investigation involving one of their fellow officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Motie Dookie, who has been fingered in the smuggling of 30 cases of Johnny Walker whiskey on December 31, last.
Kaieteur News has been informed that the file will be sent for legal advice today by ranks from the Criminal Investigation Unit (CID) at Eve Leary, as Dookie remains in custody.
Dookie was reportedly travelling in a mini bus with its driver when the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock at Whim, Corentyne. Dookie reportedly told ranks that he only had one case of alcohol which he was taking to a party. However, when the mini bus was searched, 30 cases of the smuggled alcohol were found.
During interrogation, Dookie reportedly changed his story. He told the investigators that he had only begged a drop from the mini bus driver when he was nabbed and subsequently linked to the Johnny Walker. Dookie claimed that he never admitted ownership of the whiskey at the roadblock and that he was being framed.
The driver of that vehicle has since admitted to the cops that the alcohol belongs to him. The investigation is ongoing.

