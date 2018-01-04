Security camera records fisherman killing friend

…after ‘drinking session’ escalates into fight

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera at a grocery recorded a 32-year-old man beating his drinking buddy to death at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, yesterday.

Sahadeo Sankar, 40, who was also a fisherman, was found dead at around 03.00 hrs, near a bridge leading to the shop.

Images on the CCTV camera reportedly showed Sankar being attacked by another fisherman, who has since confessed to committing the act.

The 32-year-old suspect has alleged that the killing occurred after a drinking session escalated into a fight, in which the victim attacked him with a knife.

The detained man alleged that he was imbibing with Sankar when they began to quarrel. The argument escalated into a scuffle and Sankar allegedly stabbed his drinking buddy with a knife. In retaliation, the other fisherman struck Sankar several times.

Manoj Seosankar, who owns the grocery store where the incident took place, revealed that the killing was caught on his CCTV camera.

“The camera show that the victim run and the other man (known as ‘Buckman’) run he and cuff he up. He fall down then the suspect go back over the road and then he come back and stomp pon he (Sankar),” Seosankar said

The shopkeeper’s wife found Sankar’s body on the couple’s bridge at approximately 04:00 hrs yesterday.

“When me wife come down the step then me wife raise the alarm and then people start gather round and seh how he dead. Dem see blood and so and then me call the police”, the shop owner said.

Sankar’s body is presently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.