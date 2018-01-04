Local Govt. Commission begins receiving complaints

The first ever Local Government Commission (LGC) has started to work in earnest with citizens turning to the Commission to seek redress against local authorities at the community and neighbourhood level.

Chairman of the LGC, former Region 10 Chairman, Mortimer Mingo, told Kaieteur News that the Commission will be providing information to the media today about its early progress since being appointed by President David Granger in October, last.

Mingo was voted Chairman while former Region Four Chairman, Andrew Garnett was named Vice-Chairman, when the full membership of the LCG met on November 2.

Kaieteur News understands that the LGC is expected to field a number of complaints about the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown (M&CC), particularly about actions taken by city Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk, Royston King.

In accordance with the Constitution, the establishment of the LGC is part of reinforcement of local democracy and regulating the management of communities and neighbourhoods. The LGC is expected to have oversight of the local Government systems and provide for the autonomy of the systems.

The LGC consists of three members nominated by the President; three by the Opposition Leader, one by the Minister of Communities and one representative of the trade unions.

In addition to Mingo and Garnett, the commission comprises former Region Four Chairman, Clement Corlette; senior executive of the Alliance For Change, Marlon Williams; educator, Joan Ann Romascindo; former Town Clerk of Georgetown, Carol Sooba, and former Government Ministers, Norman Whittaker and Clinton Collymore.

The President’s appointees are Mingo, Corlette and Romascindo, while the Opposition-nominated members of the commission are Sooba, Whittaker and Collymore. Garnett represents the unions, while Williams is the appointee of Minister of Communities, Mr. Ronald Bulkan.

The establishment of the commission has been in the pipeline for two years. However, weeks after it was set up, the political composition of the LGC has become a source of concern. There is a debate as to whether persons selected to sit on the commission can actually work together to resolve issues and find solutions to problems affecting the local government organs.

Minister Bulkan has expressed optimism that the commissioners will be able to work together to achieve the body’s goals.

Apart from oversight, the Commissioners have the power to monitor, investigate and carry out disciplinary actions where necessary against the NDCs and municipalities.

Essentially, the Commissioners ensure a shift in oversight power from the Minister of Communities. President Granger said the Commissioners will prevent the unlawful executive and political intrusion into the work of local Government organs, and are expected to promote greater efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of public services to citizens and their communities.

The LGC has been called upon to execute a code of service which will encompass accountability, dignity, diligence, duty, honour, integrity, loyalty, objectivity, responsibility and transparency.