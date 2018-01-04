Iron content in water being treated by SeaQuest – GWI

In seeking to further improve the quality of water, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) recently noted that the iron content in water, which is recognised by its dark orange, brown colour, is being treated by SeaQuest, a substance that is used to treat discoloured water and to generally improve water quality.

Although the water company acknowledged that it fails to often provide a 24-hr water supply, it is boasting of the higher water quality standard, meaning that it is safe for consumption.

Relating this view was Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, who, while agreeing that the iron content in water is relatively high, stated that the levels are not dangerous to health.

“We consider not only human health, but we consider the use of water for you to use for your laundry, for your tiles in your bath, your sanitary ware et cetera, and we know that it has been a problem in some communities, where you are unable to wash your laundry with the water coming from GWI, but in many communities that has improved”.

The Essequibo Coast, which according to him is likely to have the highest iron content in the country, had an intervention by the GWI, with the use of SeaQuest.

Also benefitting from the initiative were several other communities including Edinburgh, Ithaca, Agricola, Goed Fortuin, Festival City and a few others.

Dr. Van-West Charles was also keen to note at least one of the villages, La Bonne Intention on the East Coast of Demerara, had much need for the SeaQuest intervention.

“We understand the unease it has caused you.”

During this year, the company plans to establish filtration systems, which are currently being tested in Mabaruma.

In addition to that location, the Managing Director revealed that there are several more Hinterland communities that deserve an intervention as it relates to water quality.

Due to procuring issues, the company reportedly was unable to provide some 30 communities with filters in 2016. The communities which span Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, according to him, will ‘hopefully’ be able to benefit from the filters during 2018.