Declining gastro cases linked to GWI, Public Health alliance

Close collaboration between the Guyana Water Incorporated [GWI] and the Ministry of Public Health, may have been one of the country’s most important tactical moves to prevent an upsurge of gastroenteritis.

For a number of years the public health sector has been consistently faced with increasing cases of gastroenteritis often linked to increase rainfall and subsequent flooding in some hinterland regions. Many of these regions did not readily embrace hygienic habits.

But an alliance was formed between the Public Health Ministry and GWI to help tackle this daunting situation that had claimed the lives of some, particularly children, in the past. According to Chief Medical Officer [CMO], Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, “provision of safe water, particularly in hinterland communities, has since improved, and we have water safety plans for Regions One and Nine which are the target regions, and we are continuing to work closely with Guyana Water Inc. to further improving the standards.”

But according to Dr. Persaud, it is becoming increasingly evident that households are taking precautions; they are recognizing that safe water is critical to preventing diarrhea and that hand-washing is important, and these practices are being widely promoted across the school system too.

In fact he disclosed that “a lot more people [in the target regions] are opting for a higher standard and quality of drinking water such as treated bottled water and so on, and in some of the hinterland regions this is available and easily accessible.”

Added to this, the Ministry has also been conducting campaigns to encourage people to practice safe and hygienic measures so that they can continue to protect themselves, said Dr. Persaud. Such deliberate measures, he said, have essentially helped to prevent a spike and ensure a decline in gastroenteritis in some areas.

“It has either been keeping steady or decreasing in most regions,” said Dr. Persaud.

Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhea, is essentially an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract that involves the stomach and small intestine. Symptoms may include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Fever, lack of energy, and dehydration may also occur.

Dr. Persaud is convinced that it was the Ministry’s proactiveness last year that allowed for a similar downward trend.

“Last year, even though there were heavy rains, we didn’t see increasing cases…last year our records were showing downward trends,” said Dr. Persaud, even as he expressed optimism that this year will see a similar state of affairs.

In January of last year, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, and a team of medical officials were on their way to Region Nine to check on reports of gastroenteritis. There they joined medical personnel who are already on the ground and were able to contain a potential outbreak. Among the areas that were given keen attention were Aishalton, Awarewaunau and Shea villages.

As part of the response, a team of doctors and environmental assistants, along with an Infectious Disease Staff (IDS) Nurse, were in the Region to ascertain the cause of reported cases, in addition to treating those who were infected.

The number of reported and diagnosed cases recorded in early January of last year was 58.

At the forefront in ensuing that the disease was kept to a minimum was former Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, who had weeks earlier taken medication to the region, including those for the treatment of gastroenteritis.

While the rains have had the Ministry on high alert for gastroenteritis, Dr. Persaud said that the Ministry during the past year had seen an increase in the number of skin infection cases. These, he said, have been linked to the tropical weather.

“In dry conditions, like we had during some parts of the last year, there are a lot of skin infection cases. But these were not because of any infectious agents, it was more an allergic reaction,” explained Dr. Persaud.