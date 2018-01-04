CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars in touching distance of a fourth successive title

Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today

By Sean Devers

Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth round starts today but leaders Guyana Jaguars who have replaced Sherfane Rutherford and Anthony Adams with Raymon Reifer and Keon Joseph, will have to lose all of their remaining games for Barbados to rob them of a fourth consecutive title.

Barbados, on 75.2 points, are 42.8 points behind Jaguars on 118 points who have been front runners throughout the tournament and from today they face-off with Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park and a draw with bonus points in this game will give Guyana the title with two rounds remaining. Jaguars face Barbados from next Thursday in Barbados before battling Red Force in their final game at Providence.

The last times these teams met Jaguars roared to a 263-run win in the first round at Providence as Chanderpaul Hemraj and Anthony Bramble scored first innings fifties as Jaguars fell for 266 with Derval Green taking 4-63.

Jamaica were bowled out for 99 as only Guyanese Assad Fudadin offered resistance with 39. Veerasammy Permaul had 6-29 for Jaguars who made 315-8 in their second innings. Kemo Paul scored 107 and Skipper Leon Johnson got 50. Spinner Dennis Bulli captured 5-104.

Jamaica reached 219 despite Fabian Allen’s 60 and 40 from Fudadin as Permaul bagged 4-55 for another 10-wicket match haul.

Today the Guyanese Franchise will bank on a solid foundation from Tagenarine Chanderpaul who needs to play with a bit more positivity and Hemraj, who needs to temper his aggression and exhibit better shot selection.

Johnson, one of five batsmen with centuries in the Guyana team, will strive for consistency after not being among the runs in the last two games last year, while Vishaul Singh with two hundreds, will hope to continue his good form as he presses for a Test recall.

Shiv Chanderpaul scored a century in St Kitts and once again could be the glue that holds the innings together. Jaguars will depend on new Tests player Bajan Raymond Reifer back from New Zealand, Bramble who has the most dismissals with the gloves and third most runs with 481 and will be keen to join Devon Smith (873) and Denish Ramdin (564) in the 500 runs club along with Paul who struggled with the bat since his hundred and Gudakesh Motie who made an unbeaten 77 as night watchman and 47 in his last game.

Joseph, back from injury could get the six wickets needed for 100 First-Class wickets and will spearhead the pace attack that will include Romario Shepherd and Paul. Permaul and Motie will provide the spin, while Devendra Bishoo was not selected as he is still recovering from an injury.

The Guyana squad: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Leon Johnson –(Captain), Vishaul Singh –(Vice Captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Keemo Paul, Anthony Bramble, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, GudakeshMotie, Romario Shepherd, Akshaya Persaud and Keon Joseph.