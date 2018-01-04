Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Cops solve 2016 slaying of gold miner… Mazaruni Prison inmate confesses to slitting Brazilian’s throat

Jan 04, 2018 News 0

Police announced last night that they were on the verge of solving the murder of Brazilian gold miner Nandinho De Costa Souza, who was found with his throat slit in his Fish Creek, Cuyuni River camp on February 9, 2016.

A police release stated that police have received confessions from two suspects, including a presently-incarcerated man, who has confessed to carrying out the gruesome killing.

“Yesterday, detectives arrested a 25-year-old male suspect who resides at Goshen, Essequibo River. During interrogation, he admitted to being one of four persons who committed the crime,” the release stated.

“A very close family member of the suspect, who is currently incarcerated at the Mazaruni Prison, serving a sentence for robbery under a name that is not his own, has been implicated as one of the other three suspects. The convict, during a confrontation, has confessed to being the one who used a sharp instrument to slit the victim’s throat.”

Nandinho De Costa Sousa, called ‘Vandam,’ of Boa Vista, Brazil, was found with his throat slit in his mining camp.

The corpse was next to a sluice box, and a quantity of gold was missing. The victim, who reportedly owned two land dredges, was reportedly last seen washing down the sluice box with one of the men suspected of killing him.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Fedal Williams of Rock View, Essequibo River, in relation to De Costa Sousa’s murder.

 

