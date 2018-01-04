Chinese National charged for assaulting police officer

A Chinese National yesterday made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to four charges, days after a video was circulating on social media of her assaulting several persons including a peace officer who was executing her duty.

Forty-eight-year-old Miae Kim, a businesswoman of Lot 149 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The first charge alleged that on December 29 at Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic, she unlawfully assaulted Shadee Puran.

It was further alleged that on the same day and the same location she unlawfully assaulted Natalie Gibbons, woman police constable, who was acting in the execution of her duty.

It was also alleged that she resisted arrest by the police officer and she also behaved disorderly in public.

Kim denied all the charges after they were read to her by the Magistrate. The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DeSilva.

The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his client since the matters arose from his client defending her property which was damaged by Shadee Puran.

The lawyer added that his client is married to a Guyanese and she is the owner of a store which is located on Robb Street, Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Warren Thornhill objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that she is not a Guyanese and if bail is granted to her she would not return to court for the completion of the trial.

The mother of one was ordered to post $20,000 bail and instructed to make her next court appearance on January 8.