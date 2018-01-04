CCJ recommends APEX technology for local courts

While systemic delays, lack of transparency, and a shortage of staff are among issues affecting the performance of judicial systems around the region, the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ) continues to recommend administrative approaches which result in the high quality deliverance of justice.

In his summary report for 2017, President of the CCJ, Sir Dennis Byron highlighted the use of various technological and administrative approaches which help to aid the high quality justice, guaranteeing accessibility, fairness and transparency.

He recommended the same approach to help countries like Guyana tackle slothfulness and achieve judicial excellence.

Among its many initiatives, Sir Dennis noted the significance of the Advanced Performance Exponents Inc. (APEX), which is a special-purpose, non-profit agency, committed to delivering technology-based solutions and services to support court systems.

APEX is owned by the CCJ, the regional judiciaries and bar associations.

“I believe that it has the potential to further advance the justice landscape of the region.”

APEX develops, facilitates, programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening the justice systems of the region and improving the standards of efficiency of court-related services.

According to the CCJ President, information technology is a critical component in the court’s operations, which remains a top priority for the institution, as it continues to pursue its work in support of its mission, vision and strategic goals.

“The use of technology plays a key role in driving the transformation within the organization; its systems, its processes and its people, towards the improvement of electronic access to the court’s case files and information, making court operations more transparent and efficient, and ensuring the long-term preservation of court data and information and cutting edge court customer service delivery.”

Sir Dennis noted, therefore, that the Court has, through its original and appellate jurisdictions, cemented several important principles of law, particularly supported by the application and refinement of comprehensive case management principles which have resulted in no case backlog.

“I am pleased to share the work of the Caribbean Court of Justice with our stakeholders,” he added.