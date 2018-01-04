CCJ recommends APEX technology for local courts

Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
While systemic delays, lack of transparency, and a shortage of staff are among issues affecting the performance of judicial systems around the region, the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ) continues to recommend administrative approaches which result in the high quality deliverance of justice.
In his summary report for 2017, President of the CCJ, Sir Dennis Byron highlighted the use of various technological and administrative approaches which help to aid the high quality justice, guaranteeing accessibility, fairness and transparency.
He recommended the same approach to help countries like Guyana tackle slothfulness and achieve judicial excellence.
Among its many initiatives, Sir Dennis noted the significance of the Advanced Performance Exponents Inc. (APEX), which is a special-purpose, non-profit agency, committed to delivering technology-based solutions and services to support court systems.
APEX is owned by the CCJ, the regional judiciaries and bar associations.
“I believe that it has the potential to further advance the justice landscape of the region.”
APEX develops, facilitates, programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening the justice systems of the region and improving the standards of efficiency of court-related services.
According to the CCJ President, information technology is a critical component in the court’s operations, which remains a top priority for the institution, as it continues to pursue its work in support of its mission, vision and strategic goals.
“The use of technology plays a key role in driving the transformation within the organization; its systems, its processes and its people, towards the improvement of electronic access to the court’s case files and information, making court operations more transparent and efficient, and ensuring the long-term preservation of court data and information and cutting edge court customer service delivery.”
Sir Dennis noted, therefore, that the Court has, through its original and appellate jurisdictions, cemented several important principles of law, particularly supported by the application and refinement of comprehensive case management principles which have resulted in no case backlog.
“I am pleased to share the work of the Caribbean Court of Justice with our stakeholders,” he added.
Jan 04, 2018Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today By Sean Devers Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth...
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France How do I prioritize... more
A New Year’s promotion is a nice reward for someone’s hard work and commitment. It represents an upward step... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]