Alleged rape at Turkeyen Police Station… Policewoman denies brokering $40,000 deal to drop complaint

Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
A policewoman attached to the Turkeyen Police Station was grilled yesterday on reports that she tried to persuade the victim of the alleged New Year’s Day rape to take $40,000 to drop a sex assault complaint against two police constables.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators questioned the policewoman after an online media report alleged that the woman filing the complaint claimed that the female rank suggested that she accept a financial settlement.
A senior police official said that the policewoman refuted the allegation, but the Office of Professional Responsibility is to continue the investigation.
Police also hope to complete their probe this week into the rape allegation. The accused ranks remain under close arrest.
The woman alleged that the two lawmen brutally raped her inside the Turkeyen Police Station around 01:00 hr on New Year’s Day when she went to make a report against her boyfriend.
The ranks, however, are claiming that they negotiated to give the woman $10,000 each to have sex with them. The ‘business’ was reportedly to have been consummated in a room in the upper flat of the station.
The ranks alleged that after they failed to pay her, the woman went downstairs and screamed ‘rape’.
According to a police source, the woman alleged that she visited the station after her boyfriend threatened to kill her. She claimed that while giving a statement, she asked one of the ranks to use the washroom.
“She said that one rank went with her to show her where the washroom was, when his colleague joined them and both men raped her,” a source said.
However, there are reports that when the woman went to the station, she was highly intoxicated and had started stripping her clothes.
This reportedly caught the ranks’ attention and they started talking with the woman and subsequently bargained for sex.
At the time of the incident, the rank in charge was in his office, while others were on patrol.
Jan 04, 2018Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today By Sean Devers Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth...
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France How do I prioritize... more
A New Year’s promotion is a nice reward for someone’s hard work and commitment. It represents an upward step... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]