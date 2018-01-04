Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged rape at Turkeyen Police Station… Policewoman denies brokering $40,000 deal to drop complaint

Jan 04, 2018 News 0

A policewoman attached to the Turkeyen Police Station was grilled yesterday on reports that she tried to persuade the victim of the alleged New Year’s Day rape to take $40,000 to drop a sex assault complaint against two police constables.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators questioned the policewoman after an online media report alleged that the woman filing the complaint claimed that the female rank suggested that she accept a financial settlement.

A senior police official said that the policewoman refuted the allegation, but the Office of Professional Responsibility is to continue the investigation.

Police also hope to complete their probe this week into the rape allegation. The accused ranks remain under close arrest.

The woman alleged that the two lawmen brutally raped her inside the Turkeyen Police Station around 01:00 hr on New Year’s Day when she went to make a report against her boyfriend.

The ranks, however, are claiming that they negotiated to give the woman $10,000 each to have sex with them. The ‘business’ was reportedly to have been consummated in a room in the upper flat of the station.

The ranks alleged that after they failed to pay her, the woman went downstairs and screamed ‘rape’.

According to a police source, the woman alleged that she visited the station after her boyfriend threatened to kill her. She claimed that while giving a statement, she asked one of the ranks to use the washroom.

“She said that one rank went with her to show her where the washroom was, when his colleague joined them and both men raped her,” a source said.

However, there are reports that when the woman went to the station, she was highly intoxicated and had started stripping her clothes.

This reportedly caught the ranks’ attention and they started talking with the woman and subsequently bargained for sex.

At the time of the incident, the rank in charge was in his office, while others were on patrol.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars in touching distance of a fourth successive title

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Jaguars in touching distance...

Jan 04, 2018

Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today By Sean Devers Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth...
Read More
Hapless Windies end tour with crushing loss

Hapless Windies end tour with crushing loss

Jan 04, 2018

Impressive Wozniacki continues march in Auckland

Impressive Wozniacki continues march in Auckland

Jan 04, 2018

Guyana’s Cricket Review (Part 2)….Guyana U-19s take ‘Double’, U-19 Girls win T20 Title

Guyana’s Cricket Review (Part 2)….Guyana...

Jan 04, 2018

Year of consolidation and new heights for Powerlifting

Year of consolidation and new heights for...

Jan 04, 2018

Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers are Tabatinga FC Year End champs

Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers are Tabatinga FC...

Jan 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Promotions

      A New Year’s promotion is a nice reward for someone’s hard work and commitment. It represents an upward step... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]