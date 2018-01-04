18 months jail for clothes-stealing Venezuelan

Latest update January 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
An 18-year-old Venezuelan will be spending the next 18 months in prison after he confessed to breaking into a house and stealing a quantity of items.
Mark Sampson, who resides at Port Kaituma, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The unrepresented teenager pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between December 23 and 31, 2017 at Port Kaituma, he broke into the dwelling house of Edward Cox and stole four shirts, a pair of Airmax boots, 16 jerseys and 10 boxers among other items to the value of $88,000.
According to the police prosecutor, on December 23, 2017, Cox secured his home and travelled to Big Creek Backdam. On December 31, 2017, Cox returned home only to find the articles mentioned in the charge missing, the prosecutor disclosed.
The matter was reported to the Port Kaituma Police Station and investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of Sampson. The prosecutor added that the teen took police ranks to the area where he allegedly hid the items, but nothing was found.
The court was told that Sampson was previously charged for a similar offence. However, the charge against him was dismissed after the virtual complainant refused to give evidence.
Having considered the value of the items, the prevalence of the offence and the need to prevent others from commissioning the offence, Magistrate Latchman imposed the custodial sentence.
Jan 04, 2018Face-off with Scorpions in Jamaica today By Sean Devers Mathematically, second placed Barbados can still win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional four-day Championships when the eighth...
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018
“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France How do I prioritize... more
A New Year’s promotion is a nice reward for someone’s hard work and commitment. It represents an upward step... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]