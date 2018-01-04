18 months jail for clothes-stealing Venezuelan

An 18-year-old Venezuelan will be spending the next 18 months in prison after he confessed to breaking into a house and stealing a quantity of items.

Mark Sampson, who resides at Port Kaituma, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The unrepresented teenager pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between December 23 and 31, 2017 at Port Kaituma, he broke into the dwelling house of Edward Cox and stole four shirts, a pair of Airmax boots, 16 jerseys and 10 boxers among other items to the value of $88,000.

According to the police prosecutor, on December 23, 2017, Cox secured his home and travelled to Big Creek Backdam. On December 31, 2017, Cox returned home only to find the articles mentioned in the charge missing, the prosecutor disclosed.

The matter was reported to the Port Kaituma Police Station and investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of Sampson. The prosecutor added that the teen took police ranks to the area where he allegedly hid the items, but nothing was found.

The court was told that Sampson was previously charged for a similar offence. However, the charge against him was dismissed after the virtual complainant refused to give evidence.

Having considered the value of the items, the prevalence of the offence and the need to prevent others from commissioning the offence, Magistrate Latchman imposed the custodial sentence.