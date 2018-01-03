Woman alleges cops raped her at Turkeyen Police Station

– Constables say it was a negotiation

Two police constables were placed under close arrest after a woman alleged that the two lawmen brutally raped her inside the Turkeyen Police Station around 01:00 hr on New Year’s Day when she went to make a report against her boyfriend.

The ranks however are claiming that it was not rape. In fact, they said that they negotiated to pay$10,000 each to the woman, who is said to be in her early 30s, to have sex with them. The business would have taken place in a room in the upper flat of the station.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the ranks failed to pay the woman, she went downstairs and screamed rape. Up to press time, the ranks in question were being grilled at the Cove and John Police Station.

According to a police source, the woman alleged that her boyfriend threatened to kill her, so she went to make an official report. She claimed that while giving a statement, she asked one of the ranks to use the washroom.

“She said that one rank went with her to show her where the washroom was when his colleague joined them and both men raped her,” a source said.

However, there are reports that when the woman went to the station, she was highly intoxicated and had started stripping her clothes—this reportedly caught the ranks attention and they started talking with the woman and subsequently bargained for sex.

At the time of the incident, the officer in charge was in his office while other ranks were out doing patrol duties.

“It had other ranks in the compound but even if there was any screaming upstairs, you couldn’t have heard because the building sealed up,” the source said.

Investigations are ongoing.