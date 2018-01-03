UDFA GT Beer final…Botofago mow down rockers 4-1 for first GT Beer title

Shattas capture third with 2-1 win over Eagles United

Botofago mowed down Net Rockers 4-1 as Donavan Francis and Jamal Haynes split the scoring as they won their first major trophy at this level in recent memory as they carted off the winner’s $1.2M prize as Rockers earned $600,000, but former champions Silver Shattas were relegated to fourth as Eagles United won 2-1 and $300,000, leaving the Shattas to settle for $150,000 prize, when the climax of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) GT Beer football championship was played New year’s Night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Under wet conditions which created a heavy outfield Botofago would show their strength in their youthful forward line which created havoc against Net Rockers who were a tad too slow for their rampaging opponents.

While it was Net Rockers who settled in early and had two close shaves that called Botofago’s man between the uprights, Wayne Wilson to show his worth as they made their threats in the centre from a hard working Clarence Huggins on the wing.

However, after ten minutes the Botofago outfit would strip the Rockers defence apart as Francis who bolted away and collected the ball outmaneuvered two defenders to find the back of the net with a crisp shot that went past Ryan Rose in goal for a 1-0 advantage. Soon after Botofago would again pierce through as Jamal Haynes would find his brother Jamal from the flank and with a fine delivery he scored in the 12th minute to send his team up 2-0 as Botofago fans began celebrating.

But noticeable was the calmness of Coach Anthony ‘Toto’ Stephens who later said he was careful not to get excited too early because he knew what Net Rockers were capable of and wanted his charges to remain focused.

In the 15th minute a free kick was held by the Net Rockers goalkeeper Rose but they in turn would test the character of the Botofago defenders as Clarence Huggins continued to play well on the right wing.

Time and time again he would facilitate them with fine crosses but the finishing of the Rockers left much to be desired as the Botofago side collapsed in trying to thwart such efforts.

Huggins remained a constant threat but it was Botofago defenders who would circle him and gave other problems to another danger-man for Rockers Denzil Pryce who kept trying to unleash shots without much success.

Orande Wills at one time could not complete a move started by Huggins and this must have frustrated the thinking of Rockers as they tried to reduce that 2-0 advantage.

However, it was after Rockers looked like getting a goal that against the run of play Botofago would increase that advantage, when Francis would get his fourth goal of the tournament after accepting a squared ball from Jamal Haynes, to plant it past the Rockers goalkeeper in the 61stminute of play.

In the 64th minute another chance came but this time the Rockers goalkeeper was able to make a save.

But then Botagafo upped their game and were rewarded with their fourth goal through Jamal Haynes who received a through ball from Amar Jones at midfield and would find the back of the net against in the 72nd minute of the game for a 4-0 lead.

Not to be outdone however, Rockers would eventually pull one back through Shane Luckie who netted in the 78th minute.

The game would see no more goals as the new champions Botofago would walk away with the majority of individual prizes at stake as Francis was named the Most Valuable Player, goalkeeper Wilson the Best Goalkeeper and Floyd Headley the Best defender.

Kendolph Lewis netted in the 60th and 90 + 1 minutes to lead Eagles United to their win after Shattas had taken a 6th minute lead through Dexter Garraway.