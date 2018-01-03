Some man now owning outside pickney

De first wukking day of de year, Soulja Bai announce a number of things. But de one dat stick out was when he seh all who got five pickney dem salary gun be double.

One of he Ministah was present when Soulja Bai mek de announcement and went home and tell ee wife. “I have a kid wid me girlfriend.”

He seh he going to bring him to add him to de four wha we got suh me salary can be double.

Dem boys hear when he come back he found only one child. He ask de wife wheh de odda three deh. She tun and tell him.

“You is not de only one who hear de news. Dem three daddee come to fetch dem as well.”

He pass 50 suh he still got hopes. When you pass 50, you like a basketball. Everybody want you because you can still earn an income to be an unpaid babysitter.

When you meet 60 you like a volleyball. If you can still wuk every one will aim for you. Is a never ending babysitting job.

When you are 70 yuh like a football. A will kick it to B; B will kick it to C; C will kick it to D; children are grown up and you have grown old. No one wants you anymore.

When you is 80, yuh is like a golf ball. De swing of de club…wherever you land is wheh you gin end yuh life.

Talk half and remember Soulja Bai in ee 70s and ee hire some of dem in dem 80s.