Man accused of hiring hit man walks free

The owner of Arawak Hotel and Night Club, Ganesh Rajkumar, who was on trial before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly soliciting his former employee to kill a businessman, got the matter against him dismissed.

Ganesh Rajkumar, 65, of Lot 16 D’Urban and Henry Streets, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on August 25, 2016, at D’Urban and Henry Streets, Georgetown, he solicited Mark Sandy to murder Roger Conners.

The Magistrate in coming to her decision told the court that the evidence of the prosecution witness was not credible and that the prosecution was unable to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris.

Sandy was employed by Rajkumar as a security guard. Reports indicated that Sandy concocted the allegation against Rajkumar as a way of extorting money from him.

Reports are that Sandy was aware of an agreement between Rajkumar and a commercial bank, which would see him receive a hefty sum of money to invest in his business.