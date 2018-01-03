Granny, 73, dragged to death on her way to collect pension

Seventy-three-year-old Joycelyn Joseph wanted to be among the first in line to collect her $19,500 monthly pension.

She left her YY, Bent Street, Wortmanville home around four o’clock yesterday morning, and was heading to the Bourda Post Office when a speeding car struck her near the intersection of Winter Place on Brickdam.

The vehicle, PLL 2838, dragged Mrs. Joseph for 39 meters, severing her left leg. The driver finally came to a halt some 158 meters from where he had struck the old lady.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police investigations revealed that the driver, a 35-year-old labourer of ‘A’ Field Sophia, was proceeding east along Brickdam Public Road allegedly at a fast rate, in anticipation of passing the stop light at the intersection of Winter Place, “since the light was reportedly showing ‘green,’ with a few seconds remaining.”

In the process, he struck Mrs. Joseph, who was reportedly crossing Brickdam from south to north.

Mrs. Joseph’s daughter and only child, Shirlene Joseph, said that her mother would leave home early to collect her pension, “to avoid the crowd.”

She wasn’t too worried at first when hours passed and her mom had failed to return home. She knew that her mother sometimes “went to other places,” after uplifting her money.

But panic set in late yesterday afternoon, when a niece called to say that she had seen the body of a woman on Facebook, and the victim looked like Mrs. Joseph.

The Police Public Relations Department had posted the photograph in an attempt to identify the victim.

The daughter then went to the Lyken Funeral Parlour when she confirmed that the victim was her mother.

She revealed that individuals at the accident scene may have made off with her mother’s handbag. The bag contained Mrs. Joseph’s national identification card and pension book.

The daughter said that she has been told that she has to produce her mother’s identification card when she goes to the funeral parlour for the post-mortem, which is scheduled for today.