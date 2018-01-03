Fraud charge dismissed against loan company head

A fraud charge was yesterday dismissed against Clayton Alleyne, who is currently serving a 48-month sentence for a similar offence.

Clayton Alleyne, 56, of Lot 179 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was recently jailed for 48 months by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, for defrauding a woman of $415,000 by falsely pretending that he was in the position to grant her a loan.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly dismissed the matter citing that the prosecution witnesses give conflicting evidence and that the Police Prosecutor Richard Harris was unable to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

It is alleged that between November 3, 2016 and February 8, 2017 with intent to defraud he obtained $516,000, and $700,000 from Samuel Mangal and Rohan Lalchan, respectively, by falsely pretending he was in a position to grant them individual loans.

Alleyne, the Chairman of Micro Business Developers and Consultant Incorporated, denied the charges.

It is alleged that Alleyne entered into an agreement with Mangal and Lalman and he paid the victims with a manager’s cheque which was discovered to be forged.

On October 27, last, Alleyne was jailed by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, after she found him guilty of defrauding Kizzy Shepherd, of $415,000 by falsely pretending that he was in the position to grant her a $3.4M loan between November 3, 2016 and February 8, 2017, know same to be false.

Magistrate Latchman in coming to her ruling told the court that she was of the opinion that the evidence of the witnesses called by Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, was solid, and that the prosecution was able to prove its case against Alleyne beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the facts of the case, Shepherd was introduced to Alleyne, who was said to be the manager of a money-lending institution.

According to reports, the victim was required to make down payments and after a few days, she received what she believed was the loan via cheque.

The problem, however, was that it turned out to be a bounced check.

Alleyne had also previously been charged for defrauding a customer of six vehicles. That matter was dismissed

It had been alleged that between December 2 and December 13, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Jeetendra Ram, of Fantasy Auto Spares, six motor cars valued at $26.3 million, using a forged Republic Bank manager’s cheque drawn for the said sum in favour of Fantasy Auto Spares.

The matter was dismissed by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after the prosecutor was unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.