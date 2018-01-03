Foregoing year was a learning experience

By Franklin Wilson

Still over one month away from achieving his first of two years in office, President of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Coel Marks has described 2017 as a year of learning for his new executive.

Marks who took over control of the sport from Attorney-at-Law Keavon Bess in February of 2017 has been on a path to reward (one of his main pillars) athletes more and to some extent has fulfilled that commitment but believes that there is still some way to go in this regard.

The governing body was able to bring off two of the three traditional shows it runs during the calendar year, novice and seniors which were won by Nolan Smith and USA based Bruce Whatley, respectively. The Ms. Bikini title at Novice was taken by Natasha Chung, while Alisha Fortune was the Ms Body Fitness Queen at seniors.

Intermediates, the other competition which was not held last year will make a welcome return this year according to Marks who pointed out that this level of competition will serve to keep the beginner athletes working on themselves, since a lot of them aren’t truly ready for the senior stage.

GABBFF President, Coel Marks: “I would Like to start by saying the year was certainly a learning experience for us all. We were able to successfully host two sold out shows for the year, novice and seniors. In addition, we were able to tangibly contribute to our athletes participating overseas in Trinidad, Suriname, and Barbados at the Sports World Classic, Eddy Wilson Classic and the Darcy Beckles Classic, respectively where hardware was secured at every outing.”

Senior Nationals was held at the Marriott Hotel as the federation sought to lift the standard of venues and this would be continued according the Marks, this year.

“Furthermore, from the hosting side we want to make sure we secure good venues so both athletes and patrons can comfortably enjoy shows.”

While improving at the administrative end is a work in progress, the president pointed out that one of the federation’s main challenges is securing finances.

“One main challenge will always be securing finances to facilitate the outreach programmes. This area is one that we seriously need to secure in order to meet our athletes residing outside of Georgetown. We haven’t embraced them as fully as we would have liked to; so more needs to be done in this regard.”

Projections for 2018

Female participation has been on the low end for some years now under various administrations but Marks has indicated that his body will be talking a different approach in order to get more athletes on the distaff side competing on stage.

“We intend to have more features done on past female athletes who would have done well. By doing this we will showcase what female bodybuilding is all about and start dispelling certain stereotypes women have about weight training in trying to get them to experiment more with their bodies outside of an aerobics class.”

In addition, for this year, we will be hosting a judge’s seminar to get more local judges certified. We shared this initiative with our Surinamese counterparts and they will be collaborating with us.”

Rewarding athletes financially will continue to be on the front burner for Marks and his executive in the final year of their two-year term.

“Athlete incentives are always on the forefront. We need to make sure we have a system of better compensation to help keep the interest of the athletes. Bodybuilding is very expensive so keeping the athletes encouraged is always important. Without them we have no sport.”

In commending his executive for their commitment thus far whilst also thanking the athletes, sponsors and fans for making their job easier, Marks posited that the goal is to never become satisfied.

“We’ll keep pushing to keep the awareness going, strengthening our ties and trying to access every resource out there to get things done so we can give our athletes a good chance.”

In winning the Mr. Guyana title, USA based Bruce Whatley dethroned four-time champion and his former student, Kerwyn Clarke in a fierce contest at the Marriott Hotel. It was a first time feat for Whatley who has been in ripping form now competing as a Masters athlete.

There was another upset at the show where Yannick Grimes defeated Emmerson Campbell to win the Mr. Guyana Open Men’s Physique crown. Campbell had gotten the better of Grimes in 2016 and previous year.

Among the other shows during last year were the Fitness Paradise Gym, annual Gym Expo which was held at the Theatre Guild Playhouse where the largest contingent of females battling for the coveted Miss Expo Best Legs and Miss Expo Bikini titles.

Emerging as the undisputed queen was Chandina Khan who flexed her way to both crowns as she displayed one of the finest female physiques Guyana has ever produced. Winner of the Mr. Fitness Paradise Gym Expo (Classic) was Jermaine Jones.

Damion Daniel of Grenada worked his way to overall winner of the second edition of the Stage of Champions which attracted athletes from Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and the cream of the crop, here.

So, with at least three local shows guaranteed along with numerous others at the regional and internationals levels, athletes can look forward to a busy year of competition.