All stars claim Bhagelu Dominoes title in Wakenaam

All stars emerged champions of the Don Bhagelu Dominoes competition which was contested on Monday at Amit Ramnarine Sports Bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
All stars chalked up 77 games to beat Renegade with 70 and Eat and Beat on 69. Khemraj Surujpaul and Don Bhagelu made 17 games each, while Mohamed Kalam Zafrul scored 16 and Heera Sukhram 14 for the winners.
Amit Ramnarine and Krishendat Hansraj marked 16 apiece, while James Ramnarine got 12 and Julian Ramotar 10 for the runner up side. Eat and Beat leading players were Alex Chung with 17, Vijay Persaud 15 and Khemnauth Persaud 14.
Surujpaul was named player-of-the-tournament, while All stars collected a trophy and $18,000. Bhagelu, who is an overseas based Guyanese and a former member of Sans Souci Sports Club, congratulated the winners, thanked the participating teams and informed that another competition will be held shortly.
