UDFA 5th GT Beer Christmas football…Botofago and Net Rockers to collide in tonight’s finale

Jan 01, 2018

A new champion will be known tonight, New Year’s Night, after Botofago ended the reign of Silver Shattas with a heart breaking 6-5 penalty shootout out victory, while Net Rockers romped past Eagles United 4-1 in semifinal matches which were played at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
The first semifinal was tough going for both sides and after a scoreless first half Botofago netted four minutes into the second period through Jamine Samuels for a 1-0 lead. As both sides toiled in the rain soaked outfield Wesley Hall would put things on even keel for the Shattas when he scored in the 88th minute.
At the end of regulation play the scores remained even and in extra period play, Botofago would score to go into the lead through a 102nd minute strike, only to see the scores knotted in the 109th minute through an own goal.
That sparked interest into the match, but the final whistle came with the scores locked at 2-2. In the penalty shootout, Botofago prevailed 6-5 as the champions exited the tournament.
In the second game, Net Rockers shot past Eagles United behind a hat-trick of goals from Shane Luckie which came in the second half in the 53rd, 56th and 58th minutes. Clarence Huggins then added another for the Rockers in the 66th minute for the win.

Sports

