SWAT Commander caught smuggling whisky

The Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division has over the weekend made strides after making two big busts of smuggled items. What was even more shocking was the fact that one of the smugglers was a senior member of the force, he has since been identified as SWAT Unit Commander, Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie.

Divisional Commander, Lindon Alves, confirmed with this publication that the SWAT head was intercepted during a routine stop and search operation at Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice. He was at the time posing as a passenger in a minibus that only had a driver when they were intercepted.

Upon a search of the vehicle 30 cases of smuggled Johnny Walker Whisky was discovered. The Deputy Superintendent and the bus driver were immediately taken into police custody after they could not produce the legal documents for the items.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports circulated in some sections of the media that Dookie escaped custody, Alves disclosed that “he did not escape, he is presently at Whim Police Station. I don’t know who came up with this escape thing”.

The Commander also expressed his dissatisfaction on what took place. “It is bad for the country, it’s revenue and also a bad reflection on the force. It is not something to be happy about, every negative affects the organisation and its credibility. It is an unlawful act and l will not condone it.”

In addition, the Commander of B’ Division himself on Saturday just around 16:30 hrs after receiving information from an unnamed source took it upon himself to chase down a car believed to be transporting smuggled chicken from neighbouring Suriname at the time.

“It was my staff vehicle and based on information that I got we decided to intercept the car and the man refused to stop. He gave us a royal chase,” Alves confirmed.

The car was eventually intercepted at Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne and during a search of the vehicle by the Commander and other ranks 24 boxes of chicken were found inside. The driver of the car is presently in police custody at the Springlands Police Station.

Investigations continue into both cases.