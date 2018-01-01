Pardoned female inmates express gratitude to President

On Christmas Eve, three of the five women who received Presidential pardons in time to be home for the holidays expressed their gratitude to the Head of State via a handwritten letter.

In the letter, which was addressed to President David Granger and signed by Ms. Shabana Asgar, Ms. Shellon David and Ms. Ronella Junor, the women said that they are thankful to be home in time for the festive season.

“It is with gratitude that we express, in the form of this letter, how much we are grateful. It has given us an opportunity to be home [sic] with our loved ones and to be reformed women back into the society. We thank you sir,” the letter stated.

Ms. Asgar, Ms. David and Ms. Junor, who had committed non-violent, non-narcotic offences, were sentenced to 24, 18 and 36 months respectively and were being held at the New Amsterdam Prison. They, along with Ms. Maxine Baird-Sampson and Ms. Reina Vargas, were recommended for pardons by the Director of Prisons and reviewed by the Ministers of Legal Affairs and Public Security.

The pardons took effect from December 25, 2017, with the exception of one of the recipients, whose release date was December 20.