Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers through to final of TFC year end show down

Paiwomak Warriors and Snatchers have booked their places in the final of the Tabatinga FC Year End Show Down football tournament which continued recently at Lethem Community Centre ground.

An own goal by Shane Williams in the 14th minute of the 20 minutes extra time handed Paiwomak Warriors a 3-2 win over Snatchers in the second male semi finals after were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Jasu Xavier put Paiwomak Warriors ahead in the 18th minute before Vibert Semple drew Snatchers level in the 24 minute. Leandrew Nacimento handed Snatchers the lead once again in the 37 minute as they went to the break with a 2-1 advantage. Paiwomak Warriors made several raids forward in search of an equaliser but were denied by some sound defence, until Sherral Daniels found the back of the net in 82nd minute to send the game into extra time.

Snatchers beat Paiwomak Warriors 1-0 in the second female semi final courtesy of an 85th minute strike from Sara Nacimento.

Gladiators will play Snatchers in the female final, while Guyana Rush Saints will face Paiwomak Warriors in the male finale today.