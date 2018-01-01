New Year’s Message from the Publisher

Happy New Year!

The New Year is a time of renewal. The New Year is a time when persons make plans for the year ahead. It is time to set one’s goals and to recommit to certain values. We wish everyone success in achieving their goals for 2018.

The achievement of goals, however, requires more than sustained commitment and effort. The right conditions must exist for goals to be realised. With the support of Government, the right environment can be created to ensure that 2018 becomes our best year yet.

The government must be even-handed. Favouritism, cronyism, vindictiveness and racial discrimination are poisoning the national environment. However great the temptation to reward its supporters; the government must act in the interest of all Guyanese.

The government must ensure that sugar workers are not placed on the breadline at the same time that it is stacking the public service with its own supporters.

Public servants, teachers and the police deserve better salaries. They have been short-changed for far too long. Future oil revenues will be more than adequate to sustain living wages for all workers.

Business must be boosted in 2018. An improvement in business will create more jobs and generate increased revenues for Government. The business climate will not improve unless there are changes in the way the economy is managed.

The problems of economic management are being worsened by crime. Too many citizens are being left penniless after attacks. Too many businesses are being robbed. Investors are shying away because of the daily criminal attacks. Citizens cannot be expected to improve their lives if they lack the freedom to move around safely.

The deception and distrust generated by government’s secrecy over the signing bonus is likely to be further aggravated when the realisation of the full implications of the Exxon deal registers. The Exxon deal is a grand betrayal of the century. A two percent royalty on over 3 million barrels of oil is unacceptable when the global average is between 7% and 12%.

A US$18M signing bonus is inexcusable when other countries have received far higher signature bonuses.

The New Year is an opportunity to put things right.