New Year, new employee

Three days ago, de Waterfalls boss man hire a new worker. De man kneel down and beg fuh de job suh de boss man tell he to tun out to wuk and help ‘round de place.

De next day de boss send he to buy two pound sugar but he guh back to de office without and tell de boss he only see one-pound bag.

De boss man got so vex dat he cuss up de man and ask him why he didn’t use he brain and buy two one pound bags to mek up de two pounds.

De third day de boss man send him to buy slippers—size 8.

De man guh to Bhena Footwear and find only size four. Suh dis time he use he brain and buy two size 4 to mek up de size 8 and bring it back to de boss.

De boss man tell him to go outside and wait. De new employee stand outside de door and he could see de boss man typing pun ee computer.

De editah pass and see him smiling outside de boss man door and ask he why he suh happy. He seh he sure de boss man typing his promotion letter.

De editah seh dat he hope dat Soulja bai don’t type de resignation letter fuh some of he kavakamites because dem same letters gun end up at de Waterfalls paper.

And as de year just done, dem boys want all dem friends and relatives who been sending dem best wishes, chain letters and letters of promises of good luck and things like dat—none of dat sh*t worked.

Dem boys seh, please send cash, vodka, wine, chocolates, Italian food or airline tickets, instead fuh dem travel ‘round de world…

Thank you. And remember power and money are the fruits of life but family and friends are the roots of life.

We can manage without fruits but can never stand without roots.

Happy New Year to you all…!