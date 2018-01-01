Latest update January 1st, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

More than 20 countries give 3 to 5-year tax holiday

Jan 01, 2018 News 0

 

… Guyana gives ExxonMobil unlimited

Oil companies always have a long list of demands; one of them being tax holidays.
In the case of Guyana, the Government has granted ExxonMobil a premium tax exemption package.
According to Article 15 of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil, “no tax, VAT, excise tax, duty, fee, charge or impost should be levied at the date or from time to time thereafter on the Contractor or affiliated companies in respect of income derived from Petroleum Operations or in respect of any property held or transactions undertaken or activities performed, for any purpose authorised or contemplated…”
This tax holiday will last for the life of the contract.
However, while Guyana gave this premium package to ExxonMobil, there are more than 20 other nations which provide only a three to five-year tax holiday to oil companies.

Chartered Accountant, Chris Ram

Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman

This allows the operators a specific time period in which to recoup some of their investments. Some of these nations include: Myanmar, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, Syria, Thailand, United States, Vietnam, Ireland, Congo, Cameroon, Angola, Australia, Ireland, Gabon, Egypt, Morocco, New Zealand, India, Albania, China, Colombia, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Philippines.
This information is also noted in the text, Petroleum fiscal Systems and Production Sharing Contracts by Daniel Johnson.
Speaking with Kaieteur News recently, Chartered Accountant, Chris Ram noted that it is not illegal that Guyana provided such a package to the company. Ram noted however that it is important for the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, to explain why this arrangement was given to ExxonMobil.

More in this category

Sports

GFF Super-16 Classic – Dark horse Grove Hi Tech battle GDF in tonight’s FINALE

GFF Super-16 Classic – Dark horse Grove Hi Tech battle GDF in...

Jan 01, 2018

Conquerors and Milerock play for third When the dark horse of the first Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Super 16 Classic, East Bank Football Association’s Grove Hi Tech and the Elite League...
Read More
UDFA 5th GT Beer Christmas football…Botofago and Net Rockers to collide in tonight’s finale

UDFA 5th GT Beer Christmas...

Jan 01, 2018

Guyanese Karate Master conducts Grading Examinations in Suriname

Guyanese Karate Master conducts Grading...

Jan 01, 2018

Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers through to final of TFC year end show down

Paiwomak Warriors, Snatchers through to final of...

Jan 01, 2018

GBA President off to AIBA duties in two weeks

GBA President off to AIBA duties in two weeks

Jan 01, 2018

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech...

Dec 31, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]