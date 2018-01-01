Ministry of Public Infrastructure boasts 27 major achievements in two years – Minister Patterson

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is generally appreciated as one of the Ministries under the Coalition Government with the best performance. In fact, the Ministry was recently singled out by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The Ministry was given the Public Service Award of Excellence in recognition of road and public infrastructure development works being executed in fair timeliness.

Now, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson is noting that there is much more that the Ministry has achieved under his stewardship. He said that the Ministry has made 27 major achievements over the last few years.

Among these achievements are the completion of the East Bank Demerara Four-Lane Extension (Providence to Diamond) and; the erection of five pedestrian overpasses along East Bank Demerara Public Road. The overpasses are outfitted with lifts in consideration of persons with disabilities. Patterson noted that these are the first set of overpasses to be erected in Guyana.

Patterson pointed to the completion of a Feasibility Study and launching of Bids for the New Demerara River Crossing. He said that works are expected to commence in 2018. The Ministry was also responsible for the construction and rehabilitation of approximately 101.3 km of Village Roads, with major improvement in all regions including areas such as Victoria, Lusignan, Leguan, the latter having asphaltic concrete pavement for the first time.

Patterson pointed to the construction and rehabilitation of approximately 801.2 km hinterland roads in the quest to link the coastland and hinterland, including the commencement of works from Bartica to Mahdia on the Bartica-Potaro alignment.

The Minister said that significant works are ongoing in the new and proposed townships of Mahdia, Mabaruma, Bartica and Lethem. The majority of these works involve the construction of rigid concrete pavements that require minimal maintenance and are more suitable for these interior locations.

Public Infrastructure also ensured the maintenance of approximately 58.4 km of urban streets in Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Linden, with the aim of enhancing the preventative maintenance scheme. Sophia, Carifesta Avenue and Vlissingen Road, Georgetown benefited from major road enhancements.

The Ministry oversaw the rehabilitation of all major drainage networks through the Coastland. Patterson noted that prolonged flooding in Georgetown is almost completely eliminated, and that all sluices and pumps in Georgetown are in a state of readiness because they are being maintained.

Public Infrastructure Ministry can also boast of the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of approximately 92 km of River and Sea Defences along the coastline as well as the completion of 26.1 of 31 km of the West Coast Demerara Roadway between Vreed-en-Hoop and Parika.

The Ministry also ensured the rehabilitation of Sea Defence and waterfront development between Kingston, Georgetown and Ogle, ECD as well as the modernisation of the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop stellings are scheduled to commence in 2018. The procurement of Consultancy for design studies is in progress.

Rehabilitation and Maintenance of more than 30 hinterland aerodromes was also done. This is to facilitate easier access to some of the most remote communities of Guyana. Patterson said that of significance was the lengthening of Fairview aerodrome from 2500 feet to 4000 feet utilising polymer emulsion stabiliser on the runway surface. The Ministry also secured upgrades to stellings at Bartica – Phase 1– which include the provision of commercial concessions and a modernized passenger waiting area. Phase 2 will commence and be completed in 2018.

Other works planned for 2018 include rehabilitation of Leguan Stelling and studies for the upgrading of Parika, Supenaam and Wakenaam stellings.

The Ministry also commenced the process for the designation of Lethem as a Regional air transport hub to further connect Guyana with our southern neighbours.

There was also the commencement on the Guyana’s Silk Road (the Linden-Lethem Road) Phase 1 —Linden to Mabura Hills is slated for commencement in 2018. The procurement of Consultancy for design studies is in progress.

Public Infrastructure is also boasting completion of the Sustainable Urban Transport Study for Georgetown which would serve as a blue print for improvement of public transportation, parking management and traffic improvement in Georgetown.

Patterson also pointed to the strengthening of the Regional oversight of public works projects through the employment and deployment of resident engineers to all 10 administrative regions.

There was also the training of 28 air traffic controllers and safety inspectors.

Public Infrastructure also secured the Installation of the ADSB (Automatic Dependency Surveillance — Broadcast) aided by 4 repeater stations at Annai, Kaieteur, Kamarang and Port Kaituma to track and locate aircrafts with transponders anywhere within Guyana’s airspace to further enhance safety and security in our airspace.

Further, Patterson noted that the Ministry secured the recommencement of the once stalled Power Utility Upgrade Program (PUUP) jointly funded by the IADB and the EU when completed will result in approximately five percent reduction in technical and commercial losses which is about US$5M USD per year in power generation savings.

There is also the new power generation sets which were procured for Anna Regina (5.4 MW), Bartica (3.3 MW) and Cane field (5.5 MW). Patterson said that all will become operational by the first quarter of 2018. In addition, expression of interest have been advertised for Solar Photovoltaic system (PV) for Anna Regina (5MW) Kuru Kururu (5 MW) and West Coast Berbice (5.4 MW).

About US$20M has been budgeted by GPL for the upgrading of the redundancy transmission and distribution system over the next 18 months to eliminate current issues, said Patterson.

He noted too that new solar PV systems installation 3,352 kilowatts (3.35 MW) including Mabaruma (400 KW) producing savings of about 4,698,163 KWh annually resulting in 276 G$ in annual savings and avoided carbon dioxide emissions of 4,463 tons. In addition, the Guyana Energy Agency has installed energy efficient LED lights and occupancy sensors at 52 public buildings and the installation of 242 energy efficient street lights.

Patterson also indicated that bids have been received and currently being assessed for 330 KW mini-hydro at Kato. Currently the MPI is assessing proposal for a mini-hydro at Tumatumari (1.5 MW) which is expected to power Mahdia and Micobie

The Minister also said that GEA will install a micro-hydro at Hosororo (20 KW) to contribute to the electricity supply to the community.

Patterson even indicated that bids have been received for the geotechnical studies for Moco Moco with the aim of redeveloping the hydro facility there.

The Minister noted too that a multi-disciplinary team has been established to update the stack of information on Guyana’s 67 potential hydro sites to develop project ready documents.

As he reached the final achievement of note, Patterson said that the ‘Quintet plus one’ sub-committee is in the advanced stage of finalising project to bring pipe natural gas to shore which will be utilised for electricity generation and related by-products. This project is scheduled to commence in 2018.