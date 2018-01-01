Guyanese Karate Master conducts Grading Examinations in Suriname

Guyanese Seventh Degree Black Belt Karate Master, Shihan Jeffrey Wong, Vice Chairman and Senior Instructor of the Guyana Karate College, has just returned from Paramaribo, Suriname where he had travelled to grade more than seventy students of the Suriname Karate College.

Shihan Wong who last November obtained the rank of Schichi Dan or 7th Dan and as a consequence attained the title of Karate Master, undertook this, as his first official international assignment since being elevated to this prestigious martial arts position.

He was accompanied to and assisted by William Grant, a black belt Karateka who is also Special Assistant to Kancho Frank Woon-a-Tai Chairman and Chief Instructor of the world karate umbrella organization the International Karate Diagaku that is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Master Wong examined and graded all of the students that were eligible to undertake the examinations who ranged from 10th kyu or white belts all the way to 1st kyu or brown belt, and was impressed with the standard of the students there.

As with many martial arts, a belt system is used in Shotokan Karate to show the progress and proficiency of students. Belts are earned through their proven dedication to training in combination with an examination (grading). Students progress from Novice (White Belt) through the coloured Kyu grades (9th to 1st Kyu) to Black Belt (1st Dan). Learning Karate is unlimited and 1st Dan Black Belt is only the first in a series of Black Belt grades. Students (karatekas) become eligible to grade providing they have fulfilled all technical requirements, hold a current IKD passport and have appropriate permission from their Senseis.

The Suriname Karate College Chief Instructor Gayendra ‘Penny’ Jaipersaud has indicated his commitment to teaching students to maintain the high level set by the International Karate Diagaku and to ensuring that individuals can achieve their Karate ambitions to the fullest extent.

As the most widely practiced style, Shotokan is considered a traditional and influential form of karate do.