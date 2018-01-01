GFF Super-16 Classic – Dark horse Grove Hi Tech battle GDF in tonight’s FINALE

Conquerors and Milerock play for third

When the dark horse of the first Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Super 16 Classic, East Bank Football Association’s Grove Hi Tech and the Elite League Champions Guyana Defence Force collide tonight form 21:00hrs at the Leonora Stadium, the fireworks displayed to celebrate the dawning of 2018 is expected to be trumped.

Both teams have been digging in deep with regards to their preparations following contrasting semi finals wins in order to be in pristine shape for tonight’s anticipated humdinger. Fans in support of both teams are expected to be out in full numbers to perform the important duty of 12th man in urging them on to victory.

Grove Hi Tech (winner of year-end tournaments in 2015 and 2016) have established themselves as a giant slayer by displaying their ability, turning back the challenge of Elite League team Western Tigers in their round-of-16 match 2-1 after which they trounced top City side Police FC by a similar score-line coming from behind to gain sweet revenge for a loss in a previous knockout tournament.

In their semi final match, the East Bank FA top team felled another of the GFF Elite League teams, this time it was Fruta Conquerors which came under the blade in the winner’s ecstatic 4-3 triumph.

Key players from Grove Hi Tech include their skipper, Domini Garnett, Orson Francois, guest players Kelsey Benjamin (forward) and his Golden Jaguar teammate Curtez Kellman (midfielder) and the dynamic goalkeeper, Lloyd Matthews who has been in superb goal saving form.

Unlike their opponents, the GDF had some close shaves in reaching this far and can count themselves lucky in being in tonight’s final; they {GDF) were the pre-game favoutites to win this championship.

The Army boys could’ve been dumped by minnows Winners Connection at the quarter-final stage in a match that they won 3-2 after penalty kicks after full and extra time ended with the scores locked at 2-2.

They had won their round-of-16 clash against Pouderoyen 1-0 but dismissed fellow Elite League side, Milerock 4-1 in their semi final, their second Upper Demerara FA victim. Anything short of a victory would be demoralizing for the national champions, GDF which will turn to the likes of Delwin Fraser, Jeffrey Pereira, Sherwyn Caesar, Eusi Phillips, Clifford Garraway, Carlos Adams, Jerome Richardson, Delroy Fraser, Ryan Roberts and Kenard Simon to deliver a win for them.

The Coaches shared their views ahead of tonight’s showdown:

Levi Braithwaite, Coach Grove Hi Tech: Our team has been working together as a unit and we are confident of taking care of business tonight. The guys have been very committed in the matches we have played so far and will do no different against our opponent in the final. We have had good discussions and are ready for game time.

Seon Prince, Assistant Coach Guyana Defence Force: We are well prepared, our guys are well pumped up waiting for the first and last whistle tomorrow (today). Like I always say we are always ready for any encounter, any battle because at the end of the day we are the Army, we always say we want to defend our border, defend our country; when we go out there is all about defending Guyana and the GDF Football Club. We are not taking any body light and underestimating anyone and we are confident that we will be victorious. I want to say to Grove Hi Tech, good luck in advance.

Based on the performances of both finalists, Grove Hi Tech appears to be the more dominant of the two having defeated some of the best clubs in the country. The winner of the final will walk away with 2Million dollars, while the loser will pocket half of that amount.

On field action tonight will kick off with the third place match between losing semi-finalists, Elite League sides, Fruta Conquerors and Milerock with $500,000 and $250,000 at stake for the winner and loser.

The other clubs that participated in this 16-team tournament were New Amsterdam United, Buxton United, Camptown, Cougars, Den Amstel and the Indigenous All Stars.

Early bird tickets for tonight cost $1,000, while at the gate fans will have to pay $2,000. Tickets are available at the GFF Secretariat, Section K Campbellville, Colours Boutique (Robb Street) and Grill King (Mandela Avenue).

Kick off time for the third place playoff is 18:00hrs, while the final will be contested at 21:00hrs followed immediately after by the after football concert which would be headlined by a surprise Jamaican Reggae and dancehall artiste.