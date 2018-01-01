Latest update January 1st, 2018 12:55 AM

GBA President off to AIBA duties in two weeks

Jan 01, 2018 Sports 0

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle is scheduled to commence the New Year on a busy note as duties with AIBA beckons. Ninvalle will leave Guyana within two weeks to attend an AIBA Executive Committee meeting to be held in Italy.

Steve Ninvalle at a previous AIBA Congress held in South Korea.

The meeting will be held on January 15th and 16th in Rome, the Italian capital. Later that same month the GBA boss, the lone English speaking Caribbean Executive Committee member, would attend an AIBA Extra Ordinary Congress in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Congress is scheduled for January 25th and 26th.
AIBA has decided 2018 as the Year of the Caribbean and Ninvalle is expected to present a proposal to the AIBA Executive Committee aimed at boosting the sports development in the region.

