Drama in Guyana…Priya, Jordan led year-end awards

Guyana’s burgeoning movie industry has grown in leaps and bounds this past year.

An entire new service industry has opened that has the potential to rival GuySuCo when it comes to raising foreign box office numbers.

With a growing audience, flush with investors clamoring to get a piece of the action that has some unbelievable profit returns, the industry has been attracting significant attention.

The past year has not been a boring one, by any means, for Guyana. There were quite a few movies that hit the big screen. There were many high points and of course the low ones too.

From the happenings in the National Assembly, to controversies surrounding the parking meter and oil contracts, the people were drawn to the hits at Giftland and Princess movie theatres.

We have managed to compile the best movies of the year based on surveys done by the opposition and verified by the Government.

In no particular order, here is the list:

The Chambers – A minority group seizes the highest decision-making body in the land. Determined to rally against the enforcer, Dr. Barton, and protect their Bishop from an alleged rapist gang, the group endures a dark steamy night in the Chamber.

Starring:

– Dr. Barton Scotland

– Priya Manickchand

– Juan Edghill

Guest appearance:

The Guyana Police Force

The Appointment – The President recalls a man from retirement to head a high stakes organisation. His appointment angers a few who are determined to have their own man on the inside, but their moves are no match for the veteran.

Starring:

James Patterson

The Contract – An American suitor determined to contract a new business partner travels to a South American country where he is treated like a king. Things take a turn when an US$18 million discovery is made and a local businessman digs into the American’s checkered past.

Starring:

– ExxonMobil

– Carl Greenidge

– Raphael Trotman

Guest appearances:

– Christopher Ram

– Kaieteur News

The Prodigal Son – A lost son decides to return home with hopes of ruling the Kingdom again. The people remembered their suffering under his rule and refused to kill the fatted calf for him. This angers him further. Running out of options, he tries to ‘devide’ the people of the kingdom.

Starring:

– Bharrat Jagdeo

The Feud – Two men battle to lead the state’s justice department. The local and regional courts are too small to settle the debate of who the best Attorney General is.

Starring:

– Basil Williams

– Anil Nandlall

Home Alone Too – On the verge of retirement, a general wants to remain in control of the country’s police force in this thriller of lies and deception. The emotions run wild when the uniform officer tries to return to work after a trip to Vegas. A top Government official intervenes and sends him back home.

Starring:

– Seelall Persaud

– David Ramnarine

The Foreigner – A senior Government official is caught in the middle when a local newspaper outfit angers a foreign multi-million dollar company. Forced to pick a side, the official, turns his back on his people and becomes the Foreigner.

Starring: Carl Greenidge

Guest star: ExxonMobil

The Vanishing – A President goes missing on Water Street, a day after his party loses the general elections.

Starring:

– Donald Ramotar

The Hauler – The story of one man’s fight against stray animals in Guyana. Don’t make him have to tell you to haul your ass.

Starring:

Khemraj Ramjattan

The Instigators – Two men who have ditched their wealth and embarked on a journey together on making Guyana better.

Starring: Adam Harris & Glenn Lall

Liar, Liar, Liar – This remake of the popular Jim Carey movie sees a politician cleverly dodge questions about a multi-million dollar deal.

Starring:

– Winston Jordan

Tarzan – A boy lost in the jungle, makes it to the big city. He uses his swing skills to navigate between the skyscrapers.

Starring: Brian Tiwari