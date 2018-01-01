AFTER 5 YEARS OF LITIGATION…Abdul Latiff gets his property’

Mr Abdul Latiff won his entitlement to one half share in his matrimonial property since 2015 but several objections and appeals stalled the finality of the division of assets, particularly his home which was registered in his ex wife’s name only.

Court records revealed that Lillian Latiff used the Transport as leverage to deny Mr Latiff his share by refusing to buyout his half share or sell to a third party. She refused to obey court orders.

Even after the court ordered the Bel Air Park property sold in June 2016 and it was sold by July 2016, ex wife Lillian objected to the sale. As Mr Latiff puts it, “Lillian was dead but she kept resurrecting.”

In April 2017 the court ruled upholding the sale so Mr Latiff could realize his half interest. Once again Lillian appealed the court’s decision.

On Wednesday, the Full Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal. As Mr Latiff puts it, he has “driven the final nail in her coffin. Not only is she dead but she is dead and buried.” No more court challenges. It is the final chapter in the saga and the book has now been slammed shut.

In the final leg of the process Mr Latiff could not afford the cost of a lawyer and decided to represent himself. Even the big name criminal lawyer Mr Bernard De Santos did not scare this 90-year-old man.

In the end, justice was served and victory was his. It was a lesson of trust well-learnt and an example for anyone in similar circumstances, he said.