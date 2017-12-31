Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Today

Latest update December 31st, 2017 1:12 AM
The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) and New Level Sports Bar is set to host Penalty Shootout and King Domino one-day competitions at Sadam Place, located at 8 Dennis Street Sophia, Greater Georgetown. These competitions are set to get underway today, New Year’s Eve.
The Football tourney kicks off 09:00hrs, while the Domino will hit off at 14:00hrs. Interested teams will have to pay a fee of $1000 a player to register.
The event which is organized by Johnny “Overseas” Barnwell and “Sadam” will have trophies that were donated by Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and Sadam and Sun Shop, in addition to the cash prizes. Food and drinks will be on sale at the event.
