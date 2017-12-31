Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

The Matarkai Sports committee 2nd annual floodlights street football began with a bang at Oronoque Tarmac on Boxing Day as defending champions Citrus Grove Young Gunners lost their game to the young and talented Oronoque Slingez FC on penalty shootout after both teams were tied at regulation time.

Eon Gill was the lone player who scored for Oronoque Slingerz FC, while the defending champs missed all their opportunities.

The games were well supported by fans and continued with Citrus Grove Young Gunners FC, Matthews Ridge Gold Diggers, Matthews Ridge FC and Pk United battling for a spot in the finals on January 1.

Patrons are urged to turn out early as a 10/10 Tapeball cricket match will bowl off at 14:00hours prior to the finals at 18:00 hours.

The MSC has expressed gratitude to their sponsors; Kathleen February, GBTI, Brian Thomas, Andre Gamell, Clarence Hinds, Gary James, Mike James, Sky west charter service, Harry Barber shop, Bullet Soundz among others.