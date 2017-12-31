Latest update December 31st, 2017 1:12 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Dec 31, 2017 Sports 0

 

The Matarkai Sports committee 2nd annual floodlights street football began with a bang at Oronoque Tarmac on Boxing Day as defending champions Citrus Grove Young Gunners lost their game to the young and talented Oronoque Slingez FC on penalty shootout after both teams were tied at regulation time.
Eon Gill was the lone player who scored for Oronoque Slingerz FC, while the defending champs missed all their opportunities.
The games were well supported by fans and continued with Citrus Grove Young Gunners FC, Matthews Ridge Gold Diggers, Matthews Ridge FC and Pk United battling for a spot in the finals on January 1.
Patrons are urged to turn out early as a 10/10 Tapeball cricket match will bowl off at 14:00hours prior to the finals at 18:00 hours.

Members of the Oronoque Slingerz side following their win.

The MSC has expressed gratitude to their sponsors; Kathleen February, GBTI, Brian Thomas, Andre Gamell, Clarence Hinds, Gary James, Mike James, Sky west charter service, Harry Barber shop, Bullet Soundz among others.

More in this category

Sports

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

Dec 31, 2017

  Grove Hi-Tech who are no strangers to tasting victory in year-end football tournaments after winning the then Stag Beer cup on January 1st, 2015 and 2016, continued their fairytale run in the...
Read More
Former GCF President and baker extraordinaire ‘George’ Humphrey laid to rest

Former GCF President and baker extraordinaire...

Dec 31, 2017

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Dec 31, 2017

Inclement weather forces postponement of two horse race meets in Berbice

Inclement weather forces postponement of two...

Dec 31, 2017

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Today

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on...

Dec 31, 2017

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]