Lab technician, photographer robbed in separate incidents

A 41-year-old laboratory technician and a 37-year-old photographer were robbed of their personal belongings by two gunmen on Thursday and Friday. Around 14:00 hrs on Thursday, the lab technician, Tamara Gibbs, was on her way to Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) on Main Street, Georgetown, to pay her bill when she was attacked by two men, one of whom was armed.

According to reports, the woman was walking on Main Street, a short distance from GPL when she was confronted by one of the two suspects, who held the gun to her head and demanded her purse, which had cash, phone and her personal documents. The men escaped on a motorcycle.

And around 23:30 hrs on Friday, two gunmen on a motorcycle robbed Paul Kandasammy, a photographer of Tucville Squatting Area of $163,000 and one gold chain on Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of the National Cultural Centre.

According to reports, the victim was walking south along Mandela Avenue, when he observed two men on a motorcycle, heading in the opposite direction.

Kaieteur News was informed that upon seeing the victim, the suspects turned around and rode alongside him. The pillion rider then dismounted the bike, pulled out a firearm from his waist and pointed it at Kandasammy and demanded his valuable.

The rider also pulled out a firearm from his waist and pointed it at the victim. His accomplice pulled off the photographer’s chain and demanded his cash. Having collected the valuables, the suspects escaped south along Mandela Avenue.

The police are now trying to determine whether it was the same two gunmen who robbed both victims.