Inclement weather forces postponement of two horse race meets in Berbice

The inclement weather has forced the organisers if the Guyana Cup rematch horserace meet, set for today at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima, Park, West Coast Berbice, to cancel the event.

With the rainy season in full swing the venue is inundated and will be impossible to do any kind of activity much less horseracing.

Eight races were listed for the programme while the feature event was for animals classified C and lower.

There were other events listed including races for horses classified E and lower, the 4 years old Guyana Bred among others for a total prize money of over $6M in cash and other incentives.

The event was organised by the Jumbo Jet racing entity.

The rain has also forced the organisers of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club annual Boxing Day Horserace meet which was slated for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club to call of that event too.