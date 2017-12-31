GTT staff takes Xmas cheer to children in Lombard St.

Latest update December 31st, 2017 1:12 AM
Over 40 children from the Lombard and Broad Streets, Charlestown community had Christmas cheer taken to them through the recent presentation of gifts donated by the staff of GTT.
The gift-giving initiative was organized by the company’s Social Activities Committee as part of their outreach programme.
“The staff of GTT is extremely elated that we were able to come together to bring joy to the group of children,” said head of the Social Committee, Ms. Malini Gouridat.
She indicated that the charitable work of the Committee will extend into 2018 in other communities.
