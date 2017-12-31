Latest update December 31st, 2017 1:12 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

Dec 31, 2017 Sports 0

 

Grove Hi-Tech who are no strangers to tasting victory in year-end football tournaments after winning the then Stag Beer cup on January 1st, 2015 and 2016, continued their fairytale run in the Guyana Football Federation’s Super-16 Classic after defeating local football Juggernaut, Fruta Conquerors 4-3, to book their place in the final.
Playing in wet conditions at the Leonora Track and Field Facility in the feature semifinal of the double header on Friday night, Grove Hi-Tech quickly raced to 3-0 within the first half-hour of the game on the heels of their two guest players, Kelsey Benjamin and Curtez Kellman.
The Golden Jaguars’ young forward, Benjamin, who outfits for Caledonia AIA in the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, opened the scoring for the highly technical Grove side in the 12th minute. The 18-year-old diminutive but quick and skillful forward then doubled the lead eight minutes later before his fellow national teammate, midfielder Curtez Kellman banged in Hi-Tech’s third goal to have Fruta Conquerors, the second ranked football club in Guyana, in tatters early on.
Jermin Junior continued his good goal scoring form for Conquerors and he pulled one back before half time to leave the score after that period 3-1. During the second period of play, Grove’s Denzil Crawford took the game out of the Tucville based Conquerors reach with a 67th minute strike that carried the score to 4-1.
In last ditch efforts to overturn the deficit, Solomon Austin (77th minute) and Eon Alleyne (88th minute) allowed Fruta Conquerors to lose the game by a more respectable 4-3 score line.

GDF scorers from left Jeffrey Pereira, Sherwyn Caesar, Delroy Fraser and Delwin Fraser

More importantly, the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) based club is in the final and a step closer to the $2million first place prize, while being guaranteed $1million for a second place finish when they play GDF, the winner of Friday’s first semifinal.
In the first match, national champions, GDF, marched past Milerock 4-1 in an easy victory. The army men drilled the Linden based Milerock with Jeffrey Pereira, Delwin Fraser, Sherwyn Caesar and Delroy Fraser each netting once. Meanwhile, Randy Jerome was the lone scorer for Milerock.
The final and third playoff of the GFF Super-16 Classic will be contested tomorrow, January 1st. In addition to the 1st and 2nd place prize monies, the third place team will purse $500,000 while the loser of the third place playoff will go home with $250,000. After the games on New Year’s Day, there will be a grand after finals show featuring a surprise Jamaican music artiste performing live. (Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

GFF Super-16 Classic…GDF and Grove Hi-Tech to contest final

Dec 31, 2017

  Grove Hi-Tech who are no strangers to tasting victory in year-end football tournaments after winning the then Stag Beer cup on January 1st, 2015 and 2016, continued their fairytale run in the...
Read More
Former GCF President and baker extraordinaire ‘George’ Humphrey laid to rest

Former GCF President and baker extraordinaire...

Dec 31, 2017

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Oronoque Slingez FC through to next round

Dec 31, 2017

Inclement weather forces postponement of two horse race meets in Berbice

Inclement weather forces postponement of two...

Dec 31, 2017

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on Today

Penalty Shootout and King Domino competition on...

Dec 31, 2017

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]