Four new Senior Counsel identified

Having considered their quality of service to the legal profession, and knowledge of the law, President David Granger, has identified four long-serving legal practitioners for the status of Senior Counsel with effect from January 1, 2018.

The appointees are Attorneys, Kalam Azad Juman Yassin, Fitz Le Roy Peters, Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Josephine Whitehead. This is the second batch of attorney to be conferred with the prestigious honour.

Last January, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine legal luminaries to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.

The last set of Senior Counsel was appointed some 20 years ago in 1996.

They included Senior Counsel, Neil Boston, Charles Fung-A-Fat, Justice Alison Roxane McLean George-Wiltshire, Clifton Mortimer Llewelyn John, Rafiq Turhan Khan, Vidyanand Persaud, Rosalie Althea Robertson, and Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams

For President Granger, these appointments are an important part of his personal obligation as President of Guyana. Senior Counsel is recognition by Government of the highest esteem held for certain members of the legal profession.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Senior Counsel recognition is for persons “learned in the law in Guyana, on account of their exemplary experience, erudition, excellence and diligence in the practice of the law.”