Drunken man jumps to death from overhead walk-way

A drunken hospital patient, who claimed that he was seeing “an invisible man,” jumped to his death after making his way to the top of the newly-erected overhead walk-way near the Diamond, East Bank Demerara Public Road.
Sources said that Navin Surujpaul, 46, of Lot 27, Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, made the fatal plunge around 16:45 hrs, after rushing out of the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was being treated.
He succumbed around 19.00 hrs.
The walk-way where the tragedy occurred is still not open to the public, and workers had erected barriers to keep out trespassers.
Kaieteur News understands that Surujpaul arrived at the hospital around 14:30 hrs with injuries from a motor vehicle accident.
Around 16:00 hrs, while he was in the dressing room, Surujpaul, who was reportedly “extremely intoxicated,” suddenly began throwing items to the ground. He then stormed out of the dressing room, and upturned a water dispenser.
He reportedly shouted that he was seeing “an invisible man, and “a man with a cutlass” chasing him.
The patient then ran out of the compound towards the walk-way. He then ripped out the barriers that were erected to keep out trespassers, scrambled to the top, and jumped.
Kaieteur News understands that he sustained severe injuries after his head struck the edge of the curb.
He was rushed back to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed.
A number of overhead passes have been erected on the East Bank Demerara Public Road, following the death of numerous pedestrians while crossing the busy thoroughfare.

