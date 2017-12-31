Crashing new vehicle leads to dangerous driving charge

The ‘B’ Division, Berbice rank who was the first to cause damage to the newly donated vehicles by the Government of China was charged with dangerous driving earlier this month, according to the Traffic Chief, Dion Moore.

The rank was reportedly on $20,000 bail and was transferred to ‘A’ Division (Georgetown, East Bank).

Investigations prove that the officer was overtaking a lorry when he collided with a car and caused the accident.

Moore told Kaieteur News that it is yet to be decided whether the vehicle will be fixed at the expense of the driver, in keeping with the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan’s declaration, the day before the accident. “It is a decision that has to be taken by the force’s administration,” according to him.

The day after the donated vehicles officially rolled out, the Berbice rank was involved in the accident. He was in the company of another officer when the vehicle he was driving, registered PWW 5452, collided with motor car PJJ 5270 on Cane Field Public Road, East Canje Berbice.

The Minister of Public Security, upon becoming aware of the incident, said he wanted to leave Parliament and “spank” the officer.

He had previously said, on the day before the accident, as the new vehicles rolled out of the Eve Leary, Tactical Services Unit, if any officer causes damage to the vehicle, that policeman will be expected to foot the bill for repairs to the vehicle.

The Minister had noted that “…you damage it, and bruise it up; we are going to surcharge you. When you come and say that it’s difficult and constraining I will say ‘I warned you,’ so you are forewarned”.

The Minister was hoping that with the new initiative, the drivers of these vehicles would be more careful.

The vehicle that was damaged by the officer is one of the set donated by the government of China in November to the Guyana Police Force.

The donation consisted of 56 pickups, 35 All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATVs), three 21-seater buses, 44 motor cycles, 100 bullet proof vests, helmets and riot shields, 10 tactical ladders, 200 police flak jackets, 20 bulletproof shields, 20 anti-riot suits, 30 laptops, 40 desktop computers, 10 copy machines, 30 sound lever meters, 5 diesel generators, several spare parts and battery backups.

The donation was valued at US$2.6 million.

Before the vehicles rolled out, this newspaper understands that the officers during a two-day training session conducted by a Chinese Technical Training Officer, HouJian, were trained to properly maintain and manage the vehicles.