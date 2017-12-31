Austin’s Book Store names winners in back to school promotion

Promise Firi of 204 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, was named the first prize winner when Austin’s Book Services and School Supplies held the drawing of its back-to-school promotion yesterday. Firi was the winner of one Lenovo laptop.

The event, which was held at the store’s Church Street, Georgetown location, saw a number of other winners being named. The prizes were drawn by customers present in the store to ensure that there was a transparent process of selection of the winners.

Second prize winner was Samantha Singh of 2 Lamaha Street, Queenstown, who was the winner of one Samsung Tablet. Joshua Bharat of 34 Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara was the third prize winner of one Samsung Mini-tablet.

Ten Consolation prizes of $25,000 each in vouchers redeemable at the store were won by: Alexander Hohenkirk, 14 Samaroo Dam Pouderoyen WBD; Dionne Willis, 158 Sunflower Circle South R/veldt Park; Charlene Shivnauth, 22 Providence EBD; Stephen Telford, 86 Prince William Street, Plaisance, ECD; Amanda Alli, 42 Houston Gardens; Gail McPhoy, 118 Vryheid’s Lust (South) Housing Scheme, ECD; Mark Ferreira, ‘L’ Soesdyke, EBD; Michelle Rambaran, 15 Robin’s Place, Bel Air Park; Karen Roberts, 1147 Crane Place South R/veldt Park and Angelina De Abreu, 47 John and Sherriff Streets.

The winners, armed with a valid form of identification, are advised that they can uplift their prizes at Austin’s Book Services and School Supplies from Wednesday January 3, 2018 anytime after 13:00hrs.