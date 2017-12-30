Top Cop promotes 204

Extolling his ranks that “with promotion comes greater responsibility and increased expectation,” Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine announced the promotion of 204 subordinate officers and constables of the Guyana Police Force.

The announcement was made during Ramnarine’s New Year’s message to his charges.

With effect from December 31, the ranks will be promoted to lance corporal, corporal and sergeant. Thirty-one corporals were elevated to the rank of sergeant; 43 lance corporals were promoted to the rank of corporal; 23 ranks from constable to corporal and 66 constables were promoted to the position of lance corporal.

In addition, four Special Constables were promoted from the position of constable to sergeant, five from lance corporal to corporal, and 12 from constable to lance corporal.

One GuyStac rank was promoted from corporal to sergeant, another from constable to corporal and four others to lance corporal; one Rural Constable from corporal to sergeant and nine others from constable to corporal.

Addressing his ranks, the Acting Top Cop urged them to remember “that ours is an onerous calling, which has been fulfilled to general satisfaction, notwithstanding the numerous demands, and challenges we faced, in particular by those amongst us who tarnished the image of this institution and brought it into disrepute.

“Let us resolve to improve our quality of service, as already we are making great strides forward in solving serious and other crimes, but obviously much more can and must be done to prevent these crimes.”

Ramnarine stated that the year ahead would see the nation facing greater demands for police services, and therefore professionalism must be compatible.

“I have no doubt that with increased human and other resources, those increased expectations from…other key stakeholders will be met to satisfaction.

“In this regard I urge that we make that special resolve to improve individually and collectively, in pursuit of the objectives of the Force.”

“It has been a heartwarming, pleasurable and a learning experience leading you in the latter part of 2017, and I sincerely thank you for affording me your full support throughout.

“To those of you who have benefited through promotion to a higher rank, be reminded that with promotion comes greater responsibility and increased expectations, and I ask, as you celebrate in euphoria, to be circumspect.”