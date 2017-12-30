Politician want prison wheh dem can walk in and walk out

At last de government mekking de prisons to accommodate politicians. De country got nuff thiefing politicians outside and inside of government.

Jagdeo know all he colleagues who deh outside and Soulja Bai know some of dem who deh inside he camp. Dem boys gun tell him quietly in he ears de ones he don’t suspect.

Yesterday Joe Shan announce de jail gun hold 400 more prisoners and how each cell would be self-contained. Dat mean dem cell gun have a bed, a fridge, a TV, yuh own toilet and a sink. Dem boys seh de place gun be like a Hotel Alpha room.

De only difference is dat one gun be solid concrete floor, while Alpha floor got concrete wid rugs.

De first set to tek up dem new cells is Jagdeo and his cohorts dat do de gods to Guyana. De second set will be Soulja Bai people who pocket money from threatening letters. Dem got de others who talking just like Jagdeo and collecting de same way like how he use to collect.

Notice how all of dem politicians quiet pun de oil? Notice who nah quiet cussing people but de oil? De way dem behaving like dem was counting de oil money from de time dem sign de first oil contract in 1999.

All de politicians in Guyana did know bout dat contract, but is only yesterday dem boys hear bout it.

Dem boys will have to check to see if dem gun build a prison like de one El Chapo get away from in Mexico or de one Escobar build fuh himself suh he could walk in and out when he like.

Talk half and tell dem ordinary tief man fuh keep dem eye off Jagdeo and dem politicians new jail house.