Latest update December 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NIS announces increases for funeral grants, insurable ceilings

Dec 30, 2017 News 0

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has upped its funeral grant by some $4,000.

In an announcement yesterday, the NIS disclosed that the funeral grant was among several increases that will be effective from January 1, 2018. The funeral grant will move from $40,398 to $44,438.

Also increased is the minimum rate for old age pension. “The minimum rate for Old Age and Invalidity Pensions will be increased from $27,500 to $30,000 per month,” NIS disclosed.

“All pensions that are above the minimum pension will be increased by two percent.”

The monthly insurable earnings ceiling is to be increased from $220,000 to $240,000 per month.

The weekly ceiling is to be increased from $50,769 per week to $55,385 per week.

The Insurable Earnings Ceiling is the upper limit on earnings that attract NIS contributions.

More in this category

Sports

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too good for Police and Fruta fire 5 past Buxton United

GFF -Corona Super 16 year-end classic…10-man Grove Hi-Tech too...

Dec 29, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Grove Hi-Tech continues to be the most exciting team in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Corona Beer Super 16 year-end classic after defeating one of the most successful 2nd...
Read More
Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title in UK next March

Dexter Marques set for shot at Commonwealth Title...

Dec 29, 2017

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final berths at Tabatinga Year End showdown

Guyana Rush Saints, Gladiators secure final...

Dec 29, 2017

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to RHTY&SC Teams and Programmes

Canada Surplus (Guyana) makes contribution to...

Dec 29, 2017

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic track at Burnham Park New Amsterdam

Consultants undertake visit site for Synthetic...

Dec 29, 2017

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to...

Dec 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]