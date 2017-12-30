NIS announces increases for funeral grants, insurable ceilings

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has upped its funeral grant by some $4,000.

In an announcement yesterday, the NIS disclosed that the funeral grant was among several increases that will be effective from January 1, 2018. The funeral grant will move from $40,398 to $44,438.

Also increased is the minimum rate for old age pension. “The minimum rate for Old Age and Invalidity Pensions will be increased from $27,500 to $30,000 per month,” NIS disclosed.

“All pensions that are above the minimum pension will be increased by two percent.”

The monthly insurable earnings ceiling is to be increased from $220,000 to $240,000 per month.

The weekly ceiling is to be increased from $50,769 per week to $55,385 per week.

The Insurable Earnings Ceiling is the upper limit on earnings that attract NIS contributions.