Missing father found dead behind Public Buildings

Dec 30, 2017 News 0

— PM reveals victim died from suffocation

Deceased: Derick Rampersaud

Investigators are probing the death of 31-year-old Derick Rampersaud, whose body was found aback of Public Buildings on Christmas morning, a day after he went missing.

Rampersaud, a father of three of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was imbibing at the Timehri bus park the night before he disappeared.

According to the dead man’s wife, police ranks handed some items to her and informed her that they were found in her husband’s possession. She claimed that his cellular phone is missing and she suspects that someone might have robbed and killed him.

A Post Mortem examination performed yesterday by Dr.Nehaul Singh revealed that the victim died as a result of suffocation. The report found that Rampersaud was under the influence of alcohol and he fell into the sand and suffocated.

Investigators on the other hand, claimed that they will be checking surveillance camera in the area to determine whether there was any foul play in the death of the father of three, who his wife claimed is an alcoholic.

Recalling what happened; Mrs. Rampersaud said that on Christmas Eve, her husband left home and when he did not return on Boxing Day, she went to the Providence Police Station to make a report. On Thursday, she received a call from ranks at the Brickdam Police station that her husband’s body was found at the back of Parliament building.

The body is currently at the Lykens Funeral Parlour.

The man who was a sanitation worker was described by his family as a quiet individual.

 

 

 

 

