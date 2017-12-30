Linden Mayor joins Private Sector to spread Christmas Cheer

Former Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland joined with the Private Sector Commission, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, the Linden Chamber of Commerce, BOSAI Minerals and the Linden Youth Leaders to spread Christmas cheer to over 500 children in Wismar, Linden.

The children were entertained by Santa Claus (Capt. Gerry Gouveia Jr.) who flew from the Ogle Airstrip to Linden. They were filled with excitement to see the young Pilot in Santa outfit and receive gifts. Santa entertained the children with stories and challenged them to a race, much to their delight and amusement.

Residents of Poker Street expressed their joy with the initiative. After the event, Santa Claus flew his plane low over the Demerara River and excited the residents and children who were on hand to watch.

The PSC team was led by Mr. Eddie Boyer who told the gathering this is their way of saying thank you to Linden for being very supportive of the business community.

Holland in return, thanked the business executives for sharing with Linden this season and urged them to consider Linden for investment in 2018.

Other speakers at the function included President of the Georgetown Chambers, Deodat Indar, President of the Linden Chambers, Victor Fernandes and Mr. Norman McLean.