Institute of Internal Auditors honours Outstanding members

Twenty members of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) (Guyana Chapter) received awards for their years of service, dedication and accomplishments at their recent Awards Ceremony.

Members with 10 and more years of service, hardworking volunteers and members who attained IIA certification were recognised at the event which saw four past IIA presidents and the current president, Goorwantie Kaladeen, receiving awards.

“We at a local level plan to keep in line in promoting IIA international standards and all other factors expected of us,” Kaladeen said. “We will continue to increase our membership, promote the internal auditing profession and will work on getting our members certified.”

Board Chair of IIA Guyana Chapter, John Seeram, was the first president of this Chapter in 2000. He was a former member of the IIA-North American Region since 1990. He said that this Chapter has a major responsibility to develop the practice of the internal auditing profession in Guyana.

This, he said, could be done through capacity-building, further enabling auditors to properly carry out their duties.

“Transparency and accountability are two terminologies widely used today. Our auditors today have to determine the extent of entities confirming to those terminologies,” Seeram told the gathering.

“To do so, our auditors have to be well trained and this is where the IIA has a major role to play in promoting continuing education and the professional code of ethics, among others.

Throughout the 17 years of existence, it has conducted in-house trainings, seminars and workshops with the help of qualified local and international presenters. And they have been adhering to high quality assurance standards. The trainees are from the private, public and governmental sectors.

Seeram said the individuals awarded were well deserving of recognition for the investment of their time and energies into the development of this noble profession. This is the second Award Ceremony. The first was in 2005 when two members, Seeram and Lindsay Bascom, received Awards.

The eight individuals who received awards for longstanding membership are John Seeram, 27 years; Quincy Bourne, 17 years; Dudley Kirton, 17 years; Dorette Trotman, 14 years; Ramesh Dookhoo, 13 years; and Goorwantie Kaladeen, Deodat Indar and Ramesh Seebarran, all for 10 years of service.

One of the Awardees, Ramesh Dookhoo, in his Remarks said he was happy to receive the award.

“I am proud to have served the Chapter and to have helped create the Chapter with Mr. Seeram, the then President. Indeed this is a proud moment for me,” he said.

Dookhoo noted that through the works of the local Chapter, IIA certification exams can now be written in Guyana, as opposed to having to travel to Trinidad.

Also receiving awards were Jaigopaul Ram, Mohamed Karimullah, Joanne Chan-Niles, Mandie Mickle, Arun Dabie, Devanand Lalgie, Chateram Ramdihal, Quaison Christian, Colin Thompson, Adam Bharrat and Jaishree Lam.

The IIA Guyana Chapter, which started out with 15 members, now has close to 100 members. In May, next, which is Internal Auditing Month Global, the Chapter will be awarding organisations, including the media houses for their support over the years.